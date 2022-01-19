Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €112.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €112.00 ($127.27) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €106.31 ($120.81).

Shares of EPA DG traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €98.14 ($111.52). 1,057,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($100.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €91.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.60.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

