Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Societe Generale

Equities researchers at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

VCISY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Vinci stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. 75,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,057. Vinci has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

