VITE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.03 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $32.54 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042679 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,031,574,715 coins and its circulating supply is 499,003,604 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

