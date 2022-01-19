Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.09

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 13182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

VVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after acquiring an additional 776,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 565,600 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,843,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

