Vivos Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 37,688 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 21,073% compared to the average volume of 178 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVOS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 102,095,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,566. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $52.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.