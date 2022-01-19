VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.45

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 31516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,120 shares of company stock worth $18,676,282 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

