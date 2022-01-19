Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.79% of Vocera Communications worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,945 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VCRA opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.82 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

