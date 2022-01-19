Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €253.29 ($287.82).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of VOW3 opened at €190.52 ($216.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($286.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €181.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €193.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

