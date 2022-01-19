Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R acquired a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

