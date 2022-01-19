Vortex Defi (VTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $548.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $19,970.59 and $548.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

