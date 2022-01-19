Wagerr (WGR) Price Down 32.5% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $29,492.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.00713060 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 226,714,011 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.