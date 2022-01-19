Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.23 or 0.07446489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,083.01 or 0.99760380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

