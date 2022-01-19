Wanchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.52 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $102.52 million and $2.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00199568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.00413733 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00069502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.