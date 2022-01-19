Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Down 25.9% in December

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRTBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.