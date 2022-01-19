Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WASH opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WASH shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

