Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $279.50

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 279.50 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 269.82 ($3.68), with a volume of 49774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.64).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.09) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 277.40 ($3.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of £691.17 million and a PE ratio of 33.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

