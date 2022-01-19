Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.60 Per Share

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:WJG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 270 ($3.68). 1,178,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,816. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 187 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 241.04. The firm has a market cap of £691.64 million and a PE ratio of 34.18.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watkin Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 277.40 ($3.78).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.