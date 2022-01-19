Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $162.33

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.33, but opened at $158.33. Wayfair shares last traded at $161.71, with a volume of 13,199 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.01 and a 200-day moving average of $252.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 200.04 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $222,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,083 shares of company stock valued at $24,432,426 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Wayfair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Wayfair by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

