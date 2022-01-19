Webster Financial (WBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.29. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

