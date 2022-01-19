Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) to Equal Weight

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.94. 466,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,607. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

