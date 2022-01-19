Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

