Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

WAL traded down $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,494. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $67.33 and a one year high of $124.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 918.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 616,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

