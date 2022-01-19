Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 23.5% in December

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of HYI opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.