Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 23.5% in December

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYI opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

