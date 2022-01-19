Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 862,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 5,899,042 shares.The stock last traded at $18.80 and had previously closed at $18.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Western Union alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Western Union by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 8.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 563,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 10.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Union by 3.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.