Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) received a C$1.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s current price.

Westhaven Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,349. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.