Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

