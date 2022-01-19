Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.26.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
