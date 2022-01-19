WeTrust 24-Hour Volume Reaches $88.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $889,169.77 and $88.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006871 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

