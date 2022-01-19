Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 56,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $241.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.15%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

