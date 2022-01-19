Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 173,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.