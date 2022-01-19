Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.