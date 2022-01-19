Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 49634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,058,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

