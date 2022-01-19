Whirlpool (WHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WHR opened at $209.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $180.44 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

