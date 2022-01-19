Whiteheart Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $42,622.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $380.71 or 0.00908343 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.08 or 0.07439429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00063094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.70 or 1.00032925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

