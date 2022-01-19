Widercoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $41,342.43 and $21,213.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00057876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.21 or 0.07398790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,013.07 or 0.99527825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066667 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007609 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

