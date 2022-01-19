WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

WLDBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

WLDBF traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 26,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

