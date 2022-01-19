William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,765,550 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 49,944.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765,550 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.54% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $34,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.