William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,929,315 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 48,112.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929,315 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.44% of Harsco worth $32,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Harsco by 38.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 372,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 216,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Harsco by 37.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,492 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Harsco news, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

