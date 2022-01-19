William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 760,336 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 48,122.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,336 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.13% of ABM Industries worth $34,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in ABM Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.32.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

