William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 47,882.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,748 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.32% of SP Plus worth $30,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 279,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 33,097 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of SP opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

SP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.