William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,548,813 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $33,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

