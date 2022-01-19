William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,716,951 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 46,092.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,716,951 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $30,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

