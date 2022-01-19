William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 48,603.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,431 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $32,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

