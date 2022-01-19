William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 47,609.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,087 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of NuVasive worth $31,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 44.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of NUVA opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.