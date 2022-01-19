William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $29.92 Million Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.83% of CMC Materials worth $29,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials stock opened at $183.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.63.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

