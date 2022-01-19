William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $32.04 Million Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 53,531.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 896,654 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.23% of Kaman worth $32,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 138.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 48.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kaman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.42. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

