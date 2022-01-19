William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $32.27 Million Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 48,641.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199,016 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $32,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,897,000 after buying an additional 109,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 176,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 34,207 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 123.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

