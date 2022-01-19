William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $33.29 Million Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 48,273.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,752 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $33,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

