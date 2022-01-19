William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $34.57 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 49,225.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,522 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.53% of First Merchants worth $34,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 144.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

