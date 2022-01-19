William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $35.94 Million Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 48,600.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474,960 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of GrafTech International worth $35,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of EAF stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.