William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $36.09 Million Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 50,754.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,446 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.95% of First Bancorp worth $36,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in First Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in First Bancorp by 94.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Bancorp by 188.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

